The 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival will really hit its straps this weekend, with the pinnacle event the Golden Guitar Awards to be held at TRECC on Saturday night.
Peel Street was a hive of activity on the last day of the working week and traffic is already heavy around town.
A cool change, which swept through overnight, gave country music fans a bit of a reprieve.
The Golden Fiddle Awards and Showcase, the Galaxy of Stars ceremony, and a performance by Melinda Schneider were among the festival highlights on Friday.
Police have so far reported very few dramas with the crowds.
There is still plenty of family-friendly entertainment to be had over the weekend, including the Lions Club Duck Race, which is making a welcome return to the program on Saturday morning.
There will be three corporate duck races and the huge $5 duck race with 1500 starters.
The action gets underway from 10am on the Peel River at the Gipps Street footbridge leading across to Bicentennial Park.
