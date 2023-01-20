POLICE can't say how many shots were fired, or how many officers were involved in a deadly shooting out the front of Tenterfield Police Station, that saw one man fatally injured.
Forensic police, as well as detectives from the homicide squad and Tamworth, spent Friday combing the police station, the roadway on Molesworth Street, and the area around two cars parked out the front of the station as they piece together the moments leading up to Thursday night's shooting.
A 48-year-old man died at the scene after he was shot by police. He had earlier turned up at the police station, confronted officers and pointed a firearm at them, just before 6pm on Thursday.
The identity of the man is still unknown.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Stephen Egginton revealed on Friday police had been to see the man earlier that afternoon.
He said police had received "a concern for welfare of a 48-year-old male" and went to an address in Tenterfield before police returned to the station, where they were confronted.
"That 48-year-old male confronted the police officers and pointed a firearm towards them," Acting Assistant Commissioner Egginton said.
"The police sadly had no other option but to shoot."
Acting Assistant Commissioner Egginton would not be drawn on how many shots were fired; how many police were involved; who discharged their firearms; and if the man threatened anyone other than officers. The investigation will also examine the gun, and whether the man had a firearm licence.
"Again part of the investigative process and that will be fleshed out, so we'll look at this holistically from the commencement of it," he told media on Friday.
He said "it's early days in the investigation" but police had "the resources up here today to really examine the exact detail".
"The main issue for us here is the welfare of our police officers, with providing some answers to the family through the critical incident investigation process - again independently run - and we've got a couple of oversight bodies that sit over the top of that as well, making sure we get a thorough investigation so we can provide some answers to the officers involved, the family of the male here that has been sadly shot, and to the police here at the New England Police District," he said.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Egginton said "police don't go to work at any point in their careers and think they're going to use their firearms", "but at the end of the day someone points a firearm at them".
It's a tragic set of circumstances for everyone involved.- Acting Assistant Commissioner Stephen Egginton
"It's a tragic set of circumstances for everyone involved," he said.
Senior police immediately declared a critical incident, with an independent investigation now established to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The investigation will be led by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, who arrived in Tenterfield and spent the day on Friday investigating, speaking to witnesses and police, and gathering evidence.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Egginton said the man's background, the actions of police, the discharge of the firearm, and the events leading up to it will all be subject to the critical incident investigation.
"Look again, that's part of the investigative process. The police were called to a job in regards to a concern for welfare of this particular individual, they responded to that and ended up in a set of circumstances where there was a confrontation out the front of the police station here at Tenterfield," he said.
The NSW coroner will also examine the death, and the actions of police.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
