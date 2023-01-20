SCOTT Burford spent more than 26 hours singing at the Tamworth Country Music Festival to beat the record for the longest busking session ever.
But when he reached the finish line, the Wollongong musician sang one more song, just to be safe.
Mr Burford performed on the corner of Fitzroy and Peel streets between 9am Thursday, January 19 until past 11:00am Friday, January 20.
The tired musician got emotional explaining the reason for his record attempt - raising money for men's mental health and Ronald McDonald House.
A friend Mr Burford played cricket with as a teenager took his own life many years ago.
The recording of more than 26 hours will be sent to the Guinness Book of World Records, where it will be checked for any rule-breaking.
