Toyota straw hat sales have raised over $35,000 for mental health charity Lifeline so far, as the country music festival heads into its last weekend.
The funds are contributing to the construction of a new hub in Tamworth, for volunteers to answer calls from people experiencing mental health crises.
"All of the money that's raised at Tamworth Country Music Festival stays local here and will allow Lifeline to establish the new crisis support centre right here," Lifeline general manager for New England and the Northwest Michael Were said.
The centre will be built on country road in the new business park West of Tamworth and is planned to open later this year.
Last year the iconic hats and pins were able to raise over $50,000 and Mr Were said he's hopeful that benchmark can be reached - and potentially exceeded - this year.
"We're quite optimistic that we're well on track to meet that. Hopefully we get somewhere around the $70,000 mark. That would be equivalent to training 20 crisis supporters, the first cohort in Tamworth to be able to take calls to the Lifeline crisis line," he said.
Mr Were said a formal announcement with more details will be made after the festival comes to a close.
With two days to go, hats and pins can be collected at the Toyota Zone tent on the corner of Fitzroy Street and Kable Avenue.
Hat collection happens at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm every day and pins can be purchased at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm.
"The hats and pins are an iconic part of the summer festival, and all funds raised go directly to Lifeline to help fund such a critical project and strengthen the local community. So, we encourage all festival goers to visit Toyota's FanZone during the festival to show their support to Lifeline," Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer Vin Naidoo said.
Mr Were previously said Tamworth is "a key location for the development of our services."
Lifeline's crisis hotline sees up to 3400 calls per day.
