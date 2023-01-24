A MAN has been ordered to spend more than a year behind bars after admitting to stealing a vehicle and going on a crime spree spanning hundreds of kilometres.
Joshua Simpson fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody when he was sentenced to 14 months in jail with seven months non-parole.
The 27-year-old been in prison since his arrest on the outskirts of Tamworth on November 6 and with time served, could be released in June.
Magistrate Mal MacPherson read documents and heard submissions from Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Sam Emery in court.
Mr MacPherson found special circumstances in the case.
READ ALSO:
The sentence included charges of taking and driving a vehicle without consent; two counts of police pursuit; two counts of driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous; and driving while disqualified.
Simpson was convicted of refusing to submit to the taking of a blood alcohol sample, but no penalty was imposed.
His driver's licence was disqualified by the court for six months on one charge, and for three months each on four other offences.
The police case was that Simpson had jumped into an Isuzu D-Max ute as a council worker routinely opened public toilets in Scone about 6am on November 6 last year.
More than three hours later, just after 9.30am, police from the Narrabri highway patrol command spotted the ute driving along the Kamilaroi Highway.
A pursuit was sparked and police tracked the ute to Mullaley and then onto Manilla - which covers a distance of more than 100km - before losing sight of it.
Simpson was then arrested on a property on Meldorn Lane.
A woman police alleged was a passenger in the ute at the time was also arrested with Simpson and has already been sentenced in court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.