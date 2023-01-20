SOMETHING big is brewing for the region's craft beer connoisseurs.
Despite brewing their own beer in a little shed in the boondocks of Armidale for five years, The Welder's Dog co-founders Tom Croft and Dan Emery still get asked 'wait, do you guys brew your own beer?'.
To set the record straight they're bringing the brewery to the heart of Armidale, with more space for beer and buyers.
The new location, at 101 Beardy Street, will allow the team to double their capacity with four more fermenters and a three vessel steam brewhouse.
Since the bar first opened in 2014, Mr Emery said it hasn't always been "beer and skittles" but demand has grown for the product over time.
"We love seeing people enjoy it," he said.
"We're born and bred here, but we love getting around the world and the cities and bringing some good ideas back."
During lockdown the craft brewery completely changed their business model to deliver 'Bunker Boxes' around the region filled with local meat, milk and of course, beer.
"We've never been so busy," Mr Emery said.
"It went from nothing to within three weeks we were doing 400 boxes a week."
Beyond brewing more beer, the new location will be able to cater for 150 customers, a huge increase from the current Armidale, Tamworth and Inverell bars.
Mr Emery said every week he was forced to knock back customers looking to host events at the bar due to space constraints.
"If you've got a party bigger than 10 you're in trouble," he said.
"Now we will actually be able to start doing private events, live music, comedy, and showcase our beers."
Brewing is expected to start in eight weeks.
Then, the attention will turn to getting the space ready for customers.
"Of a day time you'll be able to come in a do a tour, have a tasting and get some takeaways," Mr Emery said.
The Armidale bar on Marsh Street will remain open when the new brewery starts operating.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
