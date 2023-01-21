The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Ethan Pegus from Moree pleads guilty to resisting arrest after trying to re-enter Dubbo pub while intoxicated

By Court Reporter
January 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mudgee resident convicted in Dubbo Local Court after disorderly behaviour in August last year. Picture from Shutterstock

Police described a man's behaviour as "belligerent" and "disrespectful" when he failed to leave the vicinity of a Dubbo pub after being denied entry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.