Police described a man's behaviour as "belligerent" and "disrespectful" when he failed to leave the vicinity of a Dubbo pub after being denied entry.
Ethan Pegus, who was living in Moree at the time of offending, appeared in Dubbo Local Court for sentencing this month.
The 26-year-old miner pleaded guilty to re-entering a premises after being excluded, remaining in the vicinity of a premises after being excluded, and resisting a police officer during execution of duty.
Pegus was represented in court by defence solicitor Uzma Sherieff, who said her client regretted the offending.
Police said they were driving along Macquarie Street in Dubbo about 11.10pm on August 13 last year when they were flagged down by the manager of the Amaroo Hotel.
The manager told police Pegus had been refused entry due to his level of intoxication and that he did not leave the premises as instructed by staff.
According to court papers, police observed Pegus to be unsteady on his feet and extremely affected by alcohol. When police asked him for identification, he slurred his words while handing them his driver's licence and gave off a strong smell of liquor in his breath.
Police told Pegus he would receive an infringement notice for re-entering the hotel and remaining within 100 metres of its vicinity.
The court heard Pegus' partner met him outside the Amaroo and told police she would arrange for him to return home. Police left after they watched Pegus walk 100 metres down the footpath, appearing to head home.
About an hour later, police drove past the Amaroo and saw Pegus standing at the pedestrian crossing directly across the hotel. They stopped, stepped out of the car and called out to him by name, telling him he was under arrest.
Police said Pegus looked away and began walking faster. As they followed him, he ran. Pegus was chased by police in a full sprint for a short distance until he gave up.
The court was told Pegus reached out his left hand to hold police back, however, they grabbed his hand and handcuffed it. He refused to give them his other hand numerous times and laid down on the floor. Police eventually handcuffed both his hands and took him to Dubbo Police Station.
Ms Sherieff submitted to magistrate Gary Wilson that her client, who was living at Moree at the time, had a family and had "too much to lose". She also said her client had informed her he had stop consuming alcohol.
Subsequently, he was issued three $100 fines for each of his charges.
