The people have decided.
The Tamworth People's Choice Awards for 2023, saw bush balladeer Graham Rodger named Best Male Vocal, while relative newcomer Courtney Keil took out the Best Female Vocal honour.
The RnR Ranchgirls won Best Group or Duo.
Brendan McMahon was successful in Best Album for his latest work as the road unfolds.
Read more:
James Johnston - who has been nominated for six Golden Guitars in 2023 - won the Best Song category for Raised Like That.
Best Bush Ballad went to Andy Penkow, for Ghostly Gums, cowritten with David Carter, Angela Bristow-Baohm and Kathleen Stewart.
Best Video was taken out by The Long And Short Of It for their hit song Midnight Choir.
Most Promising Future Star was awarded to Queensland based Laura Frank.
In the broadcast categories, Alan Gilmour won Most Popular Country Music DJ, while Danni Shaw's Country Kickback was named Most Popular Country Music Program.
Two inductees were elevated to the Australian Country Music Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Rhonda Francis, who is a long time broadcaster with 2SSR in Sydney, and Ron Montague of 2RRR.
Troy Cassar-Daley was announced as Australia's Country Music Entertainer of the Year, determined by a vote of Australian country music broadcasters and specialist media.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.