The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Liverpool Plains Shire Council to apply to IPART for permanent rate variation, community consultation unleashes firm resistance

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 21 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said the extra rates would go towards maintaining and repairing the road network. Picture file

One country council is pushing ahead with plans to increase rates by more than 18 per cent, because of a deteriorating road network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.