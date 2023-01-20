The ABCRA Nationals Finals got off to a sterling start for Moree barrel racer Wendy Caban, Willow Tree steer undecorating champion Sallie Pilgrim, and Tamworth bronc rider Luke Morgan.
The trio picked up wins in their respective disciplines during the first night of the finals held at the AELEC in Tamworth.
Caban was "super excited" with the performance of her mare, Jaylo, who was out for nine months prior to last night's event.
"She's been out since April. It's been nine months since I've been able to run her, so this is our first run back," Caban said.
Despite the layoff, Caban and Jaylo quickly fell back in sync and secured a time of 17.814 seconds. This ensured them the narrowest of wins by just two hundredths of a second over Ryley Menz and Rocs Royal Rebel.
Pilgrim, meanwhile, had a less-than-ideal start as the first out - "That always makes it a challenge" - but managed to set a pace that none of the other steer undecorators could match of 1.7 seconds.
"I just saw a little move, and I came out there and got my ribbon," Pilgrim said.
As a two-time national champion in saddle bronc, Luke Morgan was always a strong contender in that division.
He more than matched expectations with an 84-point ride on Tangled Web, which put him four points clear of Michael Johnston in second place.
The other big winners on the night were Cameron Southern (Open Bull Ride), Travis Heeb (Open Bareback), Caitlyn Harris and Freddy (Breakaway Roping), Clay Bush (Rope and Tie), Clay Bush and Campbell Hodson (Team Roping), and Tim Richardson and Jet (Steer Wrestling).
