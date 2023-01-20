The Northern Daily Leader
Rodeo: Locals stand out in first round of ABCRA National Finals

By Zac Lowe
January 20 2023 - 12:00pm
The ABCRA Nationals Finals got off to a sterling start for Moree barrel racer Wendy Caban, Willow Tree steer undecorating champion Sallie Pilgrim, and Tamworth bronc rider Luke Morgan.

