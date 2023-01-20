The Bingara Bullets are back and they're hoping for a big season,
The Group 19 club is getting into the swing of things after three years on the sidelines.
Club president Brendan Cutlack said they're having their first face-to-face session this Saturday from 4pm at Gwydir Oval to get the community thinking about the rugby league season.
"That is going to be our first proper start to the season," he said.
"We are going to be registering players, light run and barbecue sort of thing.
"That is our first step moving forward in terms of getting a start to the season."
The Bullets have nominated for the men's and league tag competitions in 2023.
They have appointed Tim Coombes as men's coach and Dylan Butler and Stacey Duff will mentor the league taggers.
"He [Coombes] brings a lot of experience in the coaching role," Cutlack said.
"He is still a player but he is more of a run off the bench player.
Cutlack said the interest in lining up for the Bullets has been positive.
So far, "30-odd players" have indicated they are interested in taking part in the men's team via social media channels while there's been a host of women who have said they'll take on the league tag competition.
"It is looking good so far but at the end of the day we don't know unless we have this training run and go from there," Cutlack said.
"See some faces and start getting into training to know who is actually committed."
Cutlack said the news of the Bullets returning to the field has the town buzzing.
"There are a lot of people talking about it," he said.
"I get asked questions all the time.
"The town is definitely behind it, they want to see the Bullets on the paddock again which is shown in our sponsorship, we have got a lot of good sponsorship and it seems like it is going to be a pretty good season for us moving forward."
Since the Bullets' last season in Group 19, there have been major changes to their home ground of Gwydir Oval. There's a new grandstand, lights and renovated dressing sheds which the club is looking forward to using.
The lights mean there is the potential for Friday night fixtures.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
