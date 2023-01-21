THE 51st Tamworth Country Music Festival will end with a bang, with the Best of the Buskers battling it out at Toyota Park.
The concert giving the buskers their time to shine on the big stage will follow a bit of a break from country at the venue.
Internationally and nationally recognised artists will delight audiences at 7pm Saturday, January 21 with a Blast of Blues. The Buddy Knox Blues Bland will head up a list of artists.
Performers include The Rumour Mill Blues Band featuring Guy Kachel, Sally-Anne Whitten and Alwyn Aurisch, plus one man blues band and former festival busker champion, Mitch King.
Artists from across the country have gathered in Peel Street to busk during the festival, and judges have secretly been checking out the talent.
Residents and visitors alike have also been turning in their votes for who they most want to see on the main stage.
The top ten will take to the Toyota Park stage at 7pm Sunday, January 22, with the chance to be crowned the 2023 busking champion.
