Within six months, Doug Stewart believes the West Tamworth Sports and Bowling Club will boast a brand new surface on its number two green.
That is due, in large part, to the $269,424 grant from the state government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Speaking at the club on Thursday, Stewart, who is the chairman of the club board, said the funding will allow the club to install an artificial green which will "make the club more sustainable in the future".
"[It will] use less water, have a surface that they can play on every day of the year ... it gives us more opportunities for more bowls tournaments and will make the club a better place," Stewart said.
With a wait of roughly three months for the new surface to arrive from the UK and then taking into account the scheduling of the installation, Stewart hopes the update will be complete by July.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson was present at the club, and said the synthetic green was important in both keeping club maintenance affordable and making it more eco-friendly.
"It is the way of the future," Mr Anderson said.
"It's getting more difficult to attract greenkeepers, the cost of water in drought times, when water is our most precious resource it's difficult to keep greens green.
"Bowlers want to make sure that, when they turn up, they know the speed of the green and it's an all-weather surface and can play all year round."
