FROM working on banana farms to busking on the streets of Kings Cross, Eightball Aitken has been true to himself and his first love, country music.
The 41-year-old was born in Brisbane and grew up on farms in North Queensland.
There, Eightball - which is his real name - would often sit around campfires at night, singing and listening to Creedence Clearwater songs and other country music artists.
Growing tired of the gig on a banana farm, Eightball decided to hitch to Melbourne, and then back to Sydney, where busked in Kings Cross.
"The hookers were telling me to move up the street, they gave me a few dollars," Eightball says.
READ ALSO:
His first real gig was on the back of a truck at Mareeba Rodeo in 1997. He didn't look back.
"Five years later I began touring and eventually ended up in bands in Brisbane and that was my first start," Eightball says.
In his true spontaneous style, Eightball decided to travel to Nashville, eventually settling there for nine years.
He still has a toehold in the world's country music capital, although he's pleased to be back in Australia, where he's become a fixture at the annual country music festival here in Tamworth.
Eightball describes himself as a swamp blues rocker; in 2021 he won second place in the International New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar festival.
Love songs and lyrics with a social conscience best describe Eightball's music.
He's led an adventurous and full life and this is expressed in his musical output.
Listen to 8 Ball Aitken live at The Diggers from 7pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.