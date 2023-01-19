Work has started on a shared pathway extension that will connect the Namoi River to Mullibah Lagoon.
The Riverine Stormwater Precinct Shared Pathway project will complement the existing pathways and is funded by the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program.
Contractor Daracon is working its way from Cohen's Bridge along Maitland Street, to the Carroll Street end of Mullibah Lagoon to connect to the existing pathway at the Namoi River. The Geoff Morgan Playing Fields will be linked through Mullibah Lagoon.
The pathway will include a stormwater bridge - designed and constructed by Central Industries - at the Osric Street stormwater head, and will be lit with solar lighting.
On August 2020, the NSW Government launched the $250 million program and encouraged councils to submit a plan to the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment on how they would accelerate local projects and include a brief project proposal to deliver an open and public space project.
In April 2021, $2 million in funding was allocated to Gunnedah Shire Council for projects under the Gunnedah Public Spaces Activation Program, including the Shared Pathways Connection Program, Wandobah Road Open Space Enhancement Project and the Poetry Precinct Enhancement Project.
As part of the already completed Wandobah Road Open Space Enhancement Project, low fencing, intergenerational seating and rubbish bins were installed along the 2.16 kilometres of popular footpath on Wandobah Road over June and July.
The project augments the existing shared pathway network, complements the Gunnedah Shared Pathway Connection Program and increases safety for user groups by discouraging vehicular access to the Wandobah Reserve.
Gunnedah Shire Mayor Jamie Chaffey said it was exciting for Council to have the opportunity to enhance the Shire's open spaces for present and also future generations.
"One of the things residents love most about the Gunnedah Shire is its open spaces, so we, at Council, have taken that on board and are looking forward to delivering these projects in spaces that are already well-loved and well-used by our community," he said.
"There is so much potential to improve these shared spaces and this is a great start."
Work on the Riverine Stormwater Precinct Shared Pathway project is expected to be complete by early March.
