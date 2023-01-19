The Northern Daily Leader
Shared pathway will connect Namoi River to Mullibah Lagoon in Gunnedah

By Newsroom
Updated January 20 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
Work is under way on the Riverine Stormwater Precinct Shared Pathway project in Maitland Street. Picture supplied

Work has started on a shared pathway extension that will connect the Namoi River to Mullibah Lagoon.

