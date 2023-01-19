The Northern Daily Leader
Almost $1 million granted to replace ageing Boxley Bridge at Walcha

January 20 2023 - 9:30am
Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall, left, and Walcha Mayor Eric Noakes at the soon-to-be-replaced Boxley Bridge, over Pipeclay Gully, on Niangala Road. Picture supplied.

A GRANT of $979,000 has been provided to Walcha Council by the State Government to replace another of its dwindling number of ageing timber bridges, Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall has announced.

