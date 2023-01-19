A $3,000 purchase has paid off several times over for Bendemeer-based trainer, Jane Clement.
Her expectations were modest when she picked up Red Beryl in mid-2021 as a class 1 horse, but little did she know that just over 18 months later, the gelding would become her first runner to win the Country Music Cup since Desert Marshal in 2020.
"He's well and truly paid for himself," Clement told Sky Thoroughbred Central after the race in Tamworth.
Ridden by Kelsey Lenton, Red Beryl sat second-last for the majority of race six before breaking through to the front on the home stretch. Despite a late surge from Cody Morgan-trained race favourite, Seguso, Red Beryl held on for a narrow win.
"He's just so easy to do anything with, you just freshen him and he just runs well fresh. He's great," Clement said.
The veteran trainer also spoke warmly of Lenton's effort in the saddle. The 20-year-old began her career last year, and seeing her win a big race made Clement "so happy for her".
"She's been banging on the door but just hasn't got there," she said.
"It was great to see."
