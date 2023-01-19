FOUR teenagers have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and taking it on a joyride before police intercepted it almost 200km away.
The teen boys - aged between 14 and 17 - from across the New England were arrested in a foot chase by police in Coffs Harbour.
The boys were intercepted in the vehicle almost 190km from Guyra in Boronia Street in Sawtell just before 8.30am, before police began to follow them.
The Nissan X-Trail car was reported stolen from a Prisk Street home in Guyra sometime after 2am, and police were notified.
A state-wide alert was then put on the COPS system for the stolen car before highway patrol officers spotted the stolen vehicle in Boronia Street on the coast.
Officers then followed the car and called for back up before they tried to pull the car over in Thompsons Road in Coffs Harbour - almost 190km from Guyra.
Police allege the four boys then fled the car in Robert Garrett Street in Coffs Harbour.
Officers gave chase, and after a foot pursuit, all four were arrested and taken into custody.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed a 14-year-old boy from Armidale, along with a 16-year-old and 17-year-old from Armidale, as well as a 17-year-old from Tingha were questioned in relation to the break-and-enter, the stolen car, and riding in a stolen car.
The four were subsequently dealt with under the Young Offender's Act for various offences.
Police investigations revealed the car was stolen after offenders broke into the Guyra home through a glass sliding door and stole the keys to the X-Trail from inside.
Police said investigations continue.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
