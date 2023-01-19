The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Four teenagers from Armidale and Tingha arrested for joyriding in stolen car from Guyra intercepted in Coffs Harbour

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
January 20 2023 - 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highway police spotted the stolen vehicle almost 200km away. Picture from file

FOUR teenagers have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and taking it on a joyride before police intercepted it almost 200km away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.