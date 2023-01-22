Every year the Kootingal Oval sports ground opens up to campers heading to the Tamworth Country Music Festival, and every year Trish and Gordon Wilton are there to welcome them with big hearts and warm smiles.
From next year onwards, however, the campsite will have to soldier on without its long-serving custodians.
After more than two decades, the Wiltons are retiring.
"It felt like it was time. We've done the hard yards, looked after people, and they've been good to us as well," Trish Wilton said.
"We've been coming here [for the festival] for 30 years and caretaking this park for 21 years," she said.
Their biggest job is looking after the campers and being available overnight to handle any problems, or emergencies.
According to Kootingal's locals they've done a great job.
"You couldn't meet a nicer couple ... I couldn't thank them enough for the time they've given and dedicated," President of the Kootingal Recreational Reserve Committee Don Grant said.
He said it's "going to be devastating" when they leave.
The Wiltons first came to the oval in the second year it was open to campers and they've made many friends.
"We've got a lot of people to say goodbye to," Trish said.
"We've had a lot of the same clientele for a lot of years over and over and we're a dying race. A lot of them have passed on over the years, you know? We have another lot coming in, but it's not as crowded as it used to be," she said.
The oval can comfortably supply up to 50 campers with space and electricity, but fewer people have been using the grounds over recent years.
"We had eight caravans in April [2022] and only 12 or 14 this year," Trish said.
Despite the downturn, the Wiltons are very proud of the work they've put in and the benefits it has brought to the community over the years.
"All the money raised in the last 21 years has gone straight back into the oval: tiles for the amenities, shade cloths, more taps, more power sites, more electricity, more sheds, and an automatic scoreboard. It's all gone back into the football ground for the footballers," she said.
In future years, Trish and Gordon are both looking forward to spending more time with their grandkids.
