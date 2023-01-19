A TRIP to Nashville is high on the list this year for Golden Guitar winner Christie Lamb.
The pop country artist marked last year by releasing her latest album, Truth which was recorded remotely and produced by Stuart Stuart in Queensland.
Lamb now has 15 top five radio releases to her name and is setting her sights on Nashville for later this year.
"My voice is definitely more of a contemporary country voice and I would consider it to be my main instrument," Lamb says.
Fans first snatched a glimpse of Lamb when she was aged just 14 and entered the talent quests and busking challenge at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
"I did well and won a couple of awards and made the finals of the busking too, which encouraged me to continue further," she says.
"I knew being a country artist was what I wanted to be."
Dolly Parton and Shania Twain have influenced her style, along with Carrie Underwood, Gretchen Wilson, The Chicks and Martina McBride.
Over the years, Christie has been a part of national tours with Lee Kernaghan, Aussie rock legend Jon English (as the lead female vocalist and musician on The Rock Revolution tour), The Girls of Country tour with Amber Lawrence and Aleyce Simmonds, plus This Crazy Life tour with The Wolfe Brothers.
Her tip for Golden Guitar winners this year are Amber Lawrence and Adam Brand.
You can hear Christie from 4pm at the West Diggers Showroom on Friday, January 20.
