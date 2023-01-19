Hot on the heels of her new single, Feels Like Home, Becci Nethery brings her guitar ballads and blowsy alto voice to The Oasis from 3pm. This enterprising 25-year-old who hails from Chillagoe in Far North Queensland now bases herself in Sydney, where she teaches guitar. She has three albums under her belt; was a country music academy winner in 2011 and went on to win at the Tamworth Songwriting Association in 2015 and 2018. Similar in style to Aleyce Simmonds.



With 26 Golden Guitars under his belt and as an inductee in the ARIA Hall of Fame, John Williamson needs no introduction. His best known hit is the anthem, True Blue but Williamson hasn't been idle in recent years, especially during the east coast floods. His new single, It's Raining Again, has just been released. And he's been busy touring over the past few months. Catch Williamson at the Tamworth Town Hall is Fitzroy Street from 8pm.

