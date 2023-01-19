The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gore Queen of Country Music visits Tamworth for country music festival

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 19 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the Tamworth Regional Council gathered at the Tamworth Botanical Gardens on Wednesday morning to celebrate a visit from the Gore Queen of Country Music, Devon Millan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.