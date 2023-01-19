The Northern Daily Leader

Rodeo: ABCRA National Finals begin with junior divisions | Photos

By Zac Lowe
January 19 2023 - 7:30pm
The ABCRA national finals got underway today in Tamworth, as the juniors showed what they were made of in front of energetic crowds at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC).

