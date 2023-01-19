The ABCRA national finals got underway today in Tamworth, as the juniors showed what they were made of in front of energetic crowds at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC).
After a year's worth of events, the best junior bull riders from across the country gathered today in an attempt to claim the title they all worked towards in 2022.
Also read:
Fortuitously, conditions cooled today after temperatures soared during the first half of the Country Music Festival, which made life easier for the young riders.
Riders between the ages of eight and 18 years old took part in the finals, spread across 10 events including the bull riding, steer ride, barrel race, and breakaway roping.
The ABCRA National Finals will run until this Saturday, January 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.