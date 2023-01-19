MULTIPLE people are believed to be injured in a two-car crash on the outskirts of Tamworth.
Ambulance NSW has confirmed multiple ambulances have been deployed to a crash on the Oxley Highway, at Westdale, at the intersection of Bowlers Lane, near Taminda.
Several triple zero calls alerted emergency services to the crash just before 12.30pm.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said there were multiple patients with reports one person was trapped in the wreckage of one of the vehicles.
READ ALSO:
The spokesperson said paramedics were still on scene, along with police and fire crews.
Traffic is blocked while emergency services work on scene.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.