A MAN aged in his 30s has been urgently flown to hospital for emergency treatment after seriously injuring his arm.
The 38-year-old was rushed to Boggabri hospital before doctors made the call to transport him to Newcastle to undergo specialist treatment due to his condition.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Boggabri with a critical care medical team on board to assess the man for a serious vascular injury.
A spokesperson said the man had been injured with what is believed to be a knife, and cut him arm.
He was stabilised by the doctor and paramedic at the hospital and then flown to John Hunter Hospital overnight on Wednesday.
He was believed to be in a serious but stable condition.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
