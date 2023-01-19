The Northern Daily Leader
Man flown from Boggabri to Newcastle after suffering serious vascular injury in accident with knife

Breanna Chillingworth
Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 19 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Boggabri to collect the patient. Picture from file

A MAN aged in his 30s has been urgently flown to hospital for emergency treatment after seriously injuring his arm.

