AFL: Rory Cuddihy named in Sydney Swans Academy for 2023

By Zac Lowe
Updated January 19 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:00am
Rory Cuddihy has taken a big step forward in his young AFL career after being named in the Swans Academy for 2023. Picture supplied.

After almost three years since he first uprooted his life and made the move to Cronulla, Rory Cuddihy's determination has paid off.

