After almost three years since he first uprooted his life and made the move to Cronulla, Rory Cuddihy's determination has paid off.
The 14-year-old is Tamworth-raised but, since 2020, has travelled with his father, Mark, to a family property in Cronulla during the winter season so the youngster could better pursue his goal of being selected in the Sydney Swans Academy.
Also read:
This was not a decision made lightly, but after repeated disappointments in 2020 and 2021, Rory's dedication finally paid off when he became one of the first Tamworth residents accepted into the program.
"He's super-excited," Mark said.
"He's a very disciplined boy. When you read his report cards, it's a pretty uniform opinion about his work ethic and discipline."
Rory has played with the Cronulla Sharks JAFC since his days in the under 12s, and had opportunities in that year and the next to train with the academy before COVID-19 interceded both times.
But after a blockbuster season in 2022, in which the Sharks made the grand final and lost by just four points, Rory was finally able to train with the Swans Academy and impressed enough to earn a place on the list.
It was the result of several years of hard work and a perfectionist streak which few his age can match.
"He's a perfectionist in what he does," Mark said.
"I think being recognised fairly early gave him the extra motivation to go 'Oh okay, I can do this'. He was first identified [as a player with potential] in a gala day when he was 10 years old."
Rory will officially begin training with the Swans Academy on February 6.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.