The Northern Daily Leader

Harness Racing: Big night set to bring Carnival of Cups to a close in Tamworth

By Julie Maughan
January 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Ison and Metallica Man winning the second heat of the Golden Guitar (no 5) over Bathurst pacer Promising. Picture by PeterMac Photography.

The Carnival of Cups meeting on Friday night will be a wrap for the Tamworth Harness Racing Club's January racing carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.