The Carnival of Cups meeting on Friday night will be a wrap for the Tamworth Harness Racing Club's January racing carnival.
Feature races for the meeting scheduled to be contested at the Tamworth Paceway will be the final of the $40,000 Multiquip Golden Guitar Final, the $14,000 Garrard's Horse and Hound Tamworth City Cup and the $12,000 Hazells Tamworth Local Pace.
After driving four winners at last Sunday evening's meeting, Tamworth reinsman Tom Ison will be looking for more success with five drives scheduled.
"It has been a really good carnival - actually it always is good," Ison said. "The prize money has been good and there has been some solid racing."
"I think it's pretty impressive to see a couple of new track records, but that is what happens when the good horses come to town."
Ison will be looking for his second win in the Tamworth Property Co-Dash for Cash, to be contested over 1,230 metres.
A second placing in the sprint race in 2015 with the Spud Verning-trained Aleyaska Dream and a win in the 2017 running with the Richard Williams-trained Coralie Joy places Ison in a knowledgeable spot when he takes the reins behind Racing Paula, trained by his father, Andy.
"I like her chances," Ison said of the filly, who will commence from barrier two.
"I think she can run a slippery 1230 metres."
Last start winner Our Aunty Ash will commence from the nine barrier in the $14,000 Tumby Park Ron Whitton Memorial (1,609m).
"I think she is a good chance to have a back up win," Ison said.
"She had a tough run last start and had to do a lot of work early and found the line."
Our Aunty Ash had a two-metre win with a mile rate of 1.57.1 over 1,609 metres from the six barrier last start for Ison, with that run the second start for the young trainer with the mare, who previously raced in Queensland.
An outside drive for Tamworth trainer Brendan James will see Ison guide Mega Star from the nine barrier in the $12,000 Hazells Tamworth Local Pace Final, after finishing second to Mac Stubborn from the Anthony Varga stables in the first heat.
"He went well last week finishing second and he had a win two starts before that," Ison said.
"The race is a good one for the locals to pick up some of the good prizemoney and a have a look in.
"Rod and Di Hazell are great sponsors so we appreciate having a local race at this big meeting."
Ison will have a drive earlier in the meeting for the James stables when he partners Lady Pebbles in the $12,000 NSWSOA Mares Members Bonus Pace (1,609m).
The crescendo of the night for Ison on the racing program will be when he contests the $40,000 Multiquip Golden Guitar final with one of his own pacers in Metallica Man, who secured entry with a win in the second heat of the Golden Guitar Series last Sunday evening.
"I really liked his run in that race," Ison said.
"I like our draw of the three gate as he has got some good gate speed. I think he is a big chance.
"It will take a good one (horse) to get around him."
Metallica Man had a 1.6-metre win over Bathurst pacer Promising from the Bernie Hewitt stables and He Said She Said (Brendan Barnes) from the Graham Dwyer stables 4.6 metres away in third, and produced a mile rate of 1.57.2 for 1,980 metres.
Metallica Man's win paid $23 back to the punters.
With no race favourite winning a heat leading into the final, Ison is happy with the composure of the field, with first and second from the five heats contested in the series gaining entry into the final. The fastest third is the emergency.
"The horses that are in the final are the ones I expected to see. With the favourites not winning a heat last meeting it just played into the hands of everyone else," Ison said.
Remaining winners of the heats were Surf Ace from the Graham Dwyer stables at $3.20, Chap Daddy from the Bernie Hewitt stables at $9.50, Gottashopearly from the Richard Williams stables at $16.00 and Man from Braavos for Melanie Elder at $13.
