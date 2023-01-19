The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Video
Watch

Cricket: Ageless Troy Sands produces season best for Old Boys in T20 clash

By Zac Lowe
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every reason there is for someone to give up pace bowling applies to Troy Sands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.