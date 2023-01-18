Tamworth's festivalgoers can look forward to a cool change to round out the week.
The heat on the street was not limited to the performers on Wednesday.
The Leader caught up with Nina Lessmann, Lulu Whitehouse and Wren Whitehouse, otherwise known as Vixens of Fall, who were taking in the sights and sounds at Toyota Fanzone on Peel Street.
TC Cassidy also brought her 'crackin' band' to the stage, and will be at the Capitol Theatre from 8pm on Wednesday night, where she will perform with a star-studded lineup at 'The Opry'.
Read also:
If you haven't yet been able to get out and about, don't despair. There's a few more days yet to catch you favourites.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.