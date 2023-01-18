DESPITE a family's decades-long push for a fresh inquest into the death of 17-year-old Mark Anthony Haines, no coronial inquest has been confirmed for this year.
The NSW Coroners Court has confirmed no decision has been made about a second inquest into the teenagers death after the Leader pressed the court for confirmation.
"At this stage there is no inquest listed," a spokesperson for the NSW Coroner's Court said on Wednesday.
"And the matter remains with the coroner."
It comes after Mr Haines' uncle, Don Craigie, told the Leader on the 35th anniversary of the teenager's body being found on train tracks on the outskirts of Tamworth, he was hopeful an inquest would be held this year.
READ ALSO:
"We can live in hope that it [the inquest] may unearth something that could be beneficial to the investigation," he said.
"He was a beautiful kid, this should not have happened."
The body of 17-year-old Mr Haines was found on the railway lines on January 16, 1988. A coronial inquest the same year returned an open finding and no charges have been laid since.
Mr Craigie was joined by NSW Upper House MLC Sue Higginson who said she had received "very positive" news from the coroners office about a fresh inquest.
"The coroner is supporting an inquest," she said.
"The legal teams have been appointed to guide that inquest."
Oxley police continue to conduct inquiries into Mr Haines' death under Strike Force Puno.
A $500,000 reward was posted on the 30th anniversary of his death.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.