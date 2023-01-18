The Northern Daily Leader
NSW Coroner's Court confirms no decision on holding a second inquest into Tamworth death of Mark Anthony Haines

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 19 2023 - 5:00am
Don Craigie and NSW Upper House MLC Sue Higginson outside the Tamworth Police Station on the 35th anniversary of Mark Anthony Haines' death. Picture by Peter Hardin

DESPITE a family's decades-long push for a fresh inquest into the death of 17-year-old Mark Anthony Haines, no coronial inquest has been confirmed for this year.

