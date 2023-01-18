A HANDFUL of minor arrests have been made for drink driving and an assault in town but police said country music crowds have been behaving "extremely well".
Local police, backed by a contingent of 200 extra officers from several specialist units, are in the midst of the Tamworth Country Music Festival 2023 operation.
Oxley Superintendent Bruce Grassick told the Leader police had been able to act swiftly to crack down on some minor issues.
"We really appreciate the crowds have been extremely well behaved, it's been a really festive mood from the outset," he said.
At the festival's halfway point, Superintendent Grassick confirmed a number of arrests had been made and some charges levelled, including for an assault police responded to in the CBD.
He said some drink driving offences had also been detected in the first few days of the event.
The big night out at The Youthie drew a crowd of kids on Saturday night for a barbecue and a game of pool, table tennis, football, basketball and other activities.
The police initiative, backed by Tamworth council and community services, has been successful since its first event back in mid-December.
The Youth Command also has additional resources in town to help support at-risk juveniles, including a PCYC bus set up with activities, Superintendent Grassick said.
He reinforced the importance of looking out for mates, being responsible, and making crime difficult for opportunistic property offenders.
"Ensure you are visual in relation to your friends, watch out for each other, ensure you have a Plan B," Superintendent Grassick said.
He urged locals and visitors to be mindful of valuables at campsites, homes and accommodation, lock up and keep car keys out of sight.
And, police are on hand to help.
"It's important when we plan for these events that we have all contingencies in place, and we have a significant risk assessment," Superintendent Grassick said.
Peel Highway Patrol police confirmed to the Leader there had been no major issues in the first few days of the festival.
The police operation wraps up on January 22 with the end of the 10-day event, while the highway patrol operation will end the next day.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
