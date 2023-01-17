The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Santos has authority to survey the Hunter Gas Pipeline

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated January 18 2023 - 7:26am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santos says the receipt of an authority to survey for the Hunter Gas Pipeline is another step in the process before making a pipeline licence application. Photo: supplied

Santos says the receipt of an authority to survey (ATS) from the NSW NSW Minister for Energy and Environment, Matt Kean, for the Hunter Gas Pipeline is another step in the process before making a pipeline licence application.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.