THE festivities continued with pizazz on the fifth day of the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
The halfway point of the 10-day event has officially been and gone, with the fifth day chock-a-block.
Lane Pittman busking outside Gloria Jeans in the morning drew a crowd, and Ashleigh Dallas sang a song with her daughter on the Fanzone stage at midday.
Artists including Hayley Jensen, Paul Costa, Brewn, Ingrid Mae, Copperline, Ben Ransom, Stewart Barton, Ronnie Joudo will bring rock to the country festival on Tuesday night, when Country Rocks the Park takes to the Toyota Park stage.
The second half of the festival will bring more live music, and plenty of feature festival events like the Golden Guitars, the Hands of Fame and Roll of Renown.
