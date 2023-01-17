The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Youth radio and podcast program launches online and on air in partnership with 2UNE's TUNE!FM

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young Tamworthians have an opportunity to run their own radio show or podcast via a new youth broadcasting program operating within the Youthie building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.