Young Tamworthians have an opportunity to run their own radio show or podcast via a new youth broadcasting program operating within the Youthie building.
The Tamworth Regional Youth Council has designed a 20-week program, with the goal of giving local kids a creative outlet to produce content that connects young people across the wider Tamworth region.
"We're hoping to talk about all things that [the students] wish to talk about, so we'll be doing a lot of things around what the youth are in touch with," program director Athol Munro said.
Mr Munro is hoping to enroll 12 to 16 students in the program - five have enrolled so far - with the program set to launch shortly after kids return to school in term one.
"We'll get the kids in after school, which is a big thing in itself. We're hoping to get them in twice a week and teach them what radio is all about," Mr Munro said.
Sixteen-year old Ethan Lan said he's excited for the program and believes it will give him skills that will put him on a "good pathway to uni".
He aims to pursue a degree in music and sound production.
The program's launch party featured a concert by 2023 Star Maker winner Loren Ryan, who said community programs like Regional Youth Radio are what helped her get her start in music.
Local parent Krystle Lamb said she's excited for children in Tamworth like her daughter to get the chance to learn leadership skills and make her voice heard.
"You don't need to be a certain age to have a voice," she said.
Council member Marc Sutherland said he's passionate to see this program succeed.
"The Youthie building was built for things like this. The infrastructure is right there, we just need the people and the program," he said.
The recording equipment is being provided to the Youthie by the University of New England's student-powered radio station TUNE!FM and their content will be funded by $10,000 from the NSW state government, which has secured the program for at least one cycle.
The program was supposed to support 10 young people to complete a Certificate III Screen and Media, but this plan fell through due to 'logistical issues'.
Mr Sutherland is hopeful that future rounds of the program will be able to deliver national qualifications to Tamworth's youth.
"We have big plans for the future of the program. I'm excited to see what this can morph and evolve into," he said.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
