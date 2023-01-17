FORTY firefighters, 10 trucks and an aircraft are battling a blaze which has scorched hundreds of hectares of scrub.
The fire on Tuesday afternoon was burning in a south westerly direction about 12km west of Bundarra, near Wearnes Road, about 135km north of Tamworth.
Firefighting crews are working with some isolated properties in the area and those residents need to make sure they are prepared and keep up with the latest information, a Rural Fire Service (RFS) spokesperson told the Leader.
"We are asking everyone in the Bundarra area to stay alert and up to date," the spokesperson said.
"Monitor the conditions in case the situation changes."
The RFS confirmed no homes or properties are under immediate threat, and the fire remained at the advice level on Tuesday afternoon.
It has ripped through about 800 hectares of grassland and scrub, the RFS spokesperson said.
About 40 RFS firefighters were backed by water bombing plane and heavy plant equipment on Tuesday, and nearly a dozen fire trucks were at the scene.
The RFS could not confirm at this stage how the fire started.
Emergency information is available from the Fires Near Me app or website or by calling the bushfire helpline on 1800 679 737.
It's the largest of several fires currently keeping emergency services busy across the New England and North West.
A bushfire was burning near Upper Horton on Tuesday afternoon, while grassfires were alight near Black Mountain and Hillgrove.
The RFS has warned of the increasing grassfire risk across the Tamworth district and surrounding areas as temperatures rise across the state, with crews responding to more than 60 fires locally in the past week.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
