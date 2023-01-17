FIREFIGHTERS have managed to douse a fire pretty quickly which broke out at a Tamworth home on Tuesday.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews, along with police and ambulance, raced to the Mullumbimby Close home in Hillvue after a triple zero call for help at about 1.30pm.
Fire and Rescue NSW Station Officer Tim Gillard said crews were on scene within four minutes of the call and "there were flames coming from the [evaporative air conditioning] unit".
"We quickly got a crew to put a hoseline on it," he told the Leader.
"We had the fire out roughly 15 minutes after that."
READ ALSO:
He said the residents were home inside at the time and smelt smoke and got everyone out of the house and raised the alarm.
"It looks like it was an electrical fault," Mr Gillard said.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics were deployed as a precaution but the occupants made it out safely.
There were no reported injuries on scene and paramedics left the scene.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.