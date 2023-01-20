After leading Central North to their first Richardson Shield since 2015, Kookaburras co-captains Daniel Kahl and Andrew Collins spoke of their hope it would restore some pride in the jersey and encourage more players to put their hand up to play for the zone.
Whether it has had the desired flow-on affect will become clearer over the coming weeks as head coach Ed Nankivell, and Kahl and Jack Parfitt, as assistant coaches, start putting the feelers out about being involved in the rep program.
Nankivell was recently reappointed to the coaching role after a successful first campaign.
"It was a lot of fun," he reflected on last year.
"Met a lot of really good people and it was definitely a great experience."
He said they'll be getting in touch with clubs and players soon and from there form a broad squad.
"We have an idea of who we would love to get on board but you know, people always have commitments and that sort of thing. So it's kind of one of those things we'll just have to play it by ear regarding players, and see who's keen to have a go, but after winning the Richardson Shield last year, I reckon we will have a bit more interest," Nankivell said.
"If you speak to the guys last year, they all had a great time, just socially and all that so I reckon they'll encourage other players from their respective clubs to come out and have a go."
The bar will be raised somewhat though with the Kookaburras stepping up to the Caldwell Cup for this year's championships, which are again being held in Tamworth on June 10 and 11.
But Nankivell has no qualms that they have the talent to be competitive against the likes of Central West and Central Coast.
"We're looking forward to the challenge and hopefully if we get a few more guys from around the district interested.. the talent's all there in the Central North.
"There's a lot of really, really good players, it's just about getting them keen to have a run around," he said.
"I have no doubts they could mix it up with the best of them. It's just we've got to get the boys keen and interested, and get them wanting to come and represent the zone basically."
The scrum was a real weapon for the Kookaburras during their triumphant campaign and is set to form a big part of Nankivell's plans.
"I think that when you have such a dominant forward pack it can build everything else around that," he said.
"That's the goal; building more on there and just capitalizing on what we did last year."
Those on his 'wish list' that weren't involved last year include barnstorming Gunnedah centres Elijah Sufia and Junior Nasilivata, and player of the grand final Will McDonnell.
"I think that if we can get some of those guys involved, it'd be great. And you know, there's a few guys last year that had other commitments that couldn't make it," he said.
"At the end of the day we're not going to turn anyone away or anything like that, everyone's welcome. I just know the calibre of some of those guys, to get them on the field at the same time playing together would just be unreal."
