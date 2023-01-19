A TRIO has fronted court after a policeman was injured when he stopped to try and help the drunken group get home in the early hours.
Tamworth Local Court heard the two men and one woman were intoxicated and trying to assist each other during their interaction with police on Goonoo Goonoo Road just after midnight on December 21 last year.
Joshua Shanley and Tempany Summer-Ray Boland were handed six-month good behaviour orders and no criminal convictions for two counts each of resisting or hindering arrest.
Tye Putney was told he would have had the same sentence if he didn't have an additional charge levelled against him stemming from the policeman's injury.
The 23-year-old was convicted and fined $330 for assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty, and was handed two six-month good behaviour orders for charges of resisting or hindering arrest.
"His involvement in the melee, so to speak, is less than the others," Putney's Legal Aid defence solicitor Rachel Dobson said.
Magistrate Mal MacPherson read documents handed up to the court and said the officers were trying to help the trio get home safely and they were to "be commended" for doing that.
"As the level of alcohol ... goes up, the level of common sense goes in the other direction," Mr MacPherson said during Shanley's matter.
READ ALSO:
The three were walking along the South Tamworth road about 12.10am when patrolling police noticed them in the middle of the road and stopped to check on them.
They walked them to the footpath due to their "level of intoxication".
Putney left the scene and police said they tried to talk with the other two but Boland became loud, swore and refused to go home.
Neighbours came out to check what was going on. Police said they would take Boland to Tamworth Police Station but she wouldn't comply, then Shanley stepped in and hindered her arrest.
Shanley was then handcuffed.
While a leading senior constable tried to detain Boland, Putney came back from a distance, grabbed the officer by the back of his shirt and pull him backwards.
More police arrived and the trio were taken to Tamworth Police Station.
The leading senior constable was assessed by paramedics for a hand injury.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.