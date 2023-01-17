THERE'S always two sides to every story and there're many stories in Catherine Britt.
Along with Lachlan Bryan, the pair make up the Americana sound of The Pleasures.
They've just released their latest single, Every Story Has Two Sides, following on from their hit single, The Beginning of the End.
The Pleasures' debut, full-length album, Home Truths, is also in the can and just been released.
"The album is probably as real as it gets; songs written during the night and then recorded the following day," Catherine says.
"A crazy, creative, chaotic, messy dream."
READ ALSO:
The album was produced in Melbourne at Damien Cafaralla's studio, in between tours across the United States and Australia on the Bush Pubs tour. Now based in Newcastle, Australia and Nashville in the US, Catherine says she knew from a very young age she would become a musician.
Indeed, this Novocastrian lass moved herself to Nashville when she was aged just 17, living there for the next six years.
Her recording career started in 1999 when, aged 14, Catherine released her first EP, followed in 2001 with her debut album.
"I first appeared at the [Tamworth Country Music] Festival when I was about 11," Catherine says.
"I came with my parents and busked on Peel Street."
Catherine, who plays guitars, sings and writes songs, says she fits into the Country genre, while The Pleasures play mostly Americana.
Their success is down to "working harder than everyone else" and believing in themselves, advice Catherine gives aspiring country music stars.
"I have always looked up to creative, hard-working people like Dolly Parton," she says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.