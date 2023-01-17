Amber Joy Poulton takes to the Town Hall stage at 2.30pm, where she will bring her latest show, Coal Miner's Daughter's debut to the festival. This Adelaide born and bred singersongwriter has been a support act to Kenny Rogers (2012 and 2015) and is a festival regular and crowd pleaser. Poulton's album Pretty Pennies includes vocal collaborations with Beccy Cole and Felicity Urquhart. Coal Miner's Daughter is Poulton's tribute to the legendary Loretta Lynn, featuring her mega-hits and inspirational pioneering story. The show includes friend Denis Surmon as Conway Twitty and Lizzie Moore as Patsy Cline. One show only. Fun fact: Coal Miners Daughter is Poultons tribute to Loretta Lynn.



Fans of bluegrass will welcome the return of the Hillbilly Goats, who play at Wests at 2pm. The Goats have been regulars at the festival since 2012, with their feel good, happy, energetic sound. These four-time Golden Guitar finalists feature banjo, bones, double bass and fiddle, as well as their terrific voices, belting out traditional songs from 1710 to the 1940s. They are popular with old fashioned bush dances, where they keep crowds stompin'. So, as the 'Goats say, Kick yer shows off, put your hoe down and hang on to your britches.


