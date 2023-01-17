POOL users have attempted to throw a lifeguard into the water and are refusing to pay entry fees, with staff concerned the bad behaviour could continue.
Visitors to the Quirindi and Werris Creek swimming pools have been called out for bad conduct, as the hot weather raises tempers about the ageing facilities.
Staff have been met with multiple instances of physical and verbal aggression, which Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said was an "absolute no-no".
"I certainly won't tolerate them being abused for doing their job," he said.
"People need to respect the lifeguards and the work they do."
The uproar from pool users is believed to stem from anger about the ageing facilities.
The Leader revealed in November the Quirindi pool had not been upgraded in more than 90 years and was expected to close on and off during the summer season.
The pool has been labelled a "patch-up job" by the mayor after it was first constructed with no deep end.
"It has two shallow ends, because it was just two ends of pools joined together," Cr Hawkins said.
The mayor confirmed the pool had remained open for the summer season so far, which was "largely" due to the efforts of staff.
"We're doing everything in our power to keep it open for the season," Cr Hawkins said.
A new pool is on its way, with the state government announcing $6.6 million of funding for a new facility.
Building the new aquatic centre will require the pool in Quirindi to close at the end of the season.
But with the project still in the design phase, Cr Hawkins said the town could be left without a watering hole when summer rolls around again.
"We've been upfront with people," he said
"If it's not finished by the following season there's nothing we can do about that."
Cr Hawkins said based on feedback from the public, the pool users aren't interested in "bells and whistles" but simply want a 50 metre pool with diving facilities.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
