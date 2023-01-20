The perfect family home is waiting

Northern Daily Leader's Property of the Week, Saturday, January 21: 5 Joe Coates Place, Manilla:
From the pleasant facade to the neutral interior, 5 Joe Coates Place offers a modern, low maintenance home for the discerning buyer. Positioned in a quiet, family orientated cul-de-sac and located just four minutes from the CBD of Manilla, the home feels light and bright and boasts a well-planned layout.
The kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, dishwasher and plenty of storage, and the home offers a seamless connection between the open plan kitchen, dining and living areas, all of which flow out onto the gorgeous entertaining deck.
Three bedrooms complete the home, two with built-in-robes, while the master provides a stunning walk-in-robe and private ensuite making it the perfect parents retreat. The remaining bedrooms are situated close to the modern main bathroom, complete with large bath and shower, and separate toilet.
You will be comfortable all year-round thanks to gas heating and reverse cycle heating and cooling in the main living zone. A 6.6 kilowatt solar system means you can keep the home at a comfortable temperature without having to worry about high electricity bills.
Outside the home, the is plenty more on offer. Situated on a level and generous 841 square metre block, the gardens and lawns are well maintained with numerous garden and flower beds.
There is a single lock up garage with remote control door, and a garden shed with 500 litre rain water tank attached. 5 Joe Coates Place also provides easy access with ramps at the front and rear of the home to allow for easy access
Manilla is a welcoming community located on Fossickers Way, just 45 kilometres northwest of Tamworth. Strolling down the main street you will be impressed with the variety of cafes, giftware shops and the renowned Manilla Bakery.
Manilla offers numerous education options including Catholic and public primary schools, a public high school, and it is a short drive to the UNE Tamworth Hub which offers support and online learning facilities for students.
Manilla has all the essential services that you will require with the bonus of daily bus services to and from Tamworth.
5 Joe Coates Place is ready for your to unpack, relax and enjoy all Manilla has to offer.
