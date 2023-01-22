A much loved Australia Day celebration won't get passed the start line this year due to safety concerns.
Gunnedah's annual raft and craft boat race has been cancelled, after council staff deemed the condition of the Namoi River unsafe.
The race down the river at Cushans Reserve usually attracts a huge crowd of paddlers, but this year things are just too risky, deputy mayor Robert Hooke said.
"Because of the number of floods that have gone through both the entry point and exit points have both diminished in size," Cr Hooke said.
"It's OK for one or two people to get out, but once you've got a number of people it becomes congested, slippery and dangerous."
READ ALSO:
The water is riddled with debris and a huge tree has been submerged at the starting point due to the flooding.
"The water is just so murky, if anyone got into trouble and went under you'd never find them," he said.
The river bank has also become much steeper than it was in the past and Cr Hooke said it would simply be "irresponsible" to let the event go ahead.
"There's been enough drownings and we don't need that risk of a tragedy," he said.
It's the second year in a row the event has been cancelled, after the waterway was deemed too dangerous last year.
Cr Hooke said it was "very, very sad" to see the event called off again.
"It really has been a part of the Australia Day landscape for some time," he said.
Despite the event getting cancelled, there will still be plenty of family-friendly activities on offer.
The Australia Day Awards Ceremony will be held on the January 25 at The Civic to recognise the hard work of community members before the fun kicks off the following day.
On Thursday, a breakfast barbeque will be held from 9am at ANZAC Park and there'll be free entry to the Gunnedah Memorial Swimming Pool all day.
A citizenship ceremony will start at 10am in ANZAC Park before cake makers but their skills to the test at a competition at the Band Hall.
For a full list of events visit council's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.