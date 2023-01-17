The Northern Daily Leader

Man From Braavos Golden Guitar final bound after narrow win in fifth heat

By Julie Maughan
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 2:00pm
Man From Braavos, with Joe Taaffe handling the reins, just sneaks home on the inside to win the fifth Golden Guitar heat over One For The Rodi (Michael Formosa). Picture PeterMac Photography.

Melanie Elder joked that it's a lucky thing Man From Braavos has a big head, after the gelding took out the fifth heat, in a very close finish, and gained entry into the $40,000 Multiquip Golden Guitar Final at the Tamworth Paceway this Friday night.

