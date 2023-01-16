The Northern Daily Leader

Harness Racing: Graham Dwyer-trained Surf Ace rides through to Golden Guitar final

By Julie Maughan
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 3:00pm
Brendan Barnes pilots Surf Ace to victory in the opening of the Golden Guitar heats on Sunday night. Picture PeterMac Photography.

Queensland trainer Graham Dwyer continued his winning form at the Tamworth Paceway on Sunday night taking out the first of the Multiquip Golden Guitar heats.

