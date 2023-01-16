Not that he wasn't planning to already, but Pirates prop Andrew Collins joked that he has to go around again this season, after buying a new pair of boots.
Sealing his fate even more, he recently purchased a pair of training boots as well.
"I was like oh well there we go, I've committed," he laughed.
One of the cornerstones of the Pirates pack, he is in for a somewhat earlier kick-off to the season than usual after being on Monday named in the NSW Country Cockatoos squad to play arch-rivals Queensland Country as part of next month's Santos Festival of Rugby at Narrabri.
The Corellas squad was also released and features a strong New England contingent.
Both squads were selected from the group that contested the Australian Rugby Shield in Adelaide back in October.
There are some notable omissions from the Corellas with Pirates' duo Rosie Ferguson and Erika Maslen both not named after linking up with Super W franchises. Ferguson has been training with the Waratahs since late last year while Maslen had her first week with the ACT Brumbies last week.
After returning to the Country set-up last year, Collins is looking forward to pulling on the gold again.
"Any time's a good time to be part of the Country team," he said.
Knowing this games was potentially on the cards, Collins was conscious of not indulging too much over Christmas and the New Year, and has been going on a few bike rides and runs to keep some fitness up. He's hoping to get back into some footy work in the next week or so.
The Cockatoos will be looking to retain the Battle of the Borders Trophy after accounting for the Blue Heelers 26-13 in Adelaide.
"It was probably one of the better touring groups I've been a part of," Collins said.
"Everyone's excited to all catch up again."
"The new group chat's already started.
"Everyone's pretty keen. (But) It doesn't take much when you're playing against Queensland."
The Country derbies will be the feature of the Friday night action on February 10, and be a great way to start the footy year.
"It's an awesome way to start, getting to play for the Cockatoos against Queensland," Collins said.
He is also helping coordinate a Pirates team to play in the Ella 7s in March.
On the 7s front, the Pacific Nomads team featuring Pirates' Toby Maslen and Brad Male just missed out on the Plate final at the Coral Coast Sevens in Fiji, falling to Raiwasa Taveuni 19-7 in their semi-final.
