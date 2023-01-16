A New Zealand musician was ready to rock the stage for his country music festival debut, but a luggage debacle has left him without a guitar.
Hyram Twang, one half of the Melissa and the Dr duo, was close to starting his career as an air guitarist after his suitcase containing two guitars, microphones and stands failed to make it to Sydney airport.
After standing at the baggage claim for more than an hour, Mr Twang was forced to leave his luggage in limbo as he hopped on a train to the country music capital.
"It felt like losing kids, with each hour passing there's less chance of finding them," he said.
"I was stressed, but I figured maybe they'll put it on the next flight and I can pick it up."
That was not what happened.
Still, all was not completely lost.
With gigs to play at the Fanzone and Riverside stages, a busker Mr Twang met on the train from Sydney to Tamworth came to the rescue to loan him a guitar.
"It was good, but it wasn't quite suitable for what we do, but it got us through that set," he said.
Since then he has been guitar-hopping; using a different instrument for each gig.
"I know a bunch of musicians in town, but they're all using their instruments," Mr Twang said.
Further adding to the drama, one of the guitars was a 26-year-old relic that Mr Twang had hoped to pass onto his daughter one day.
Still, he can look on the bright side.
A music shop owner for 20 years, he reckons he might have one or two more laying around at home.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader
