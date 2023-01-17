The Northern Daily Leader
Letters to the editor || Battle lines drawn ahead of state election; city height limits a thing of the past

By Letters
January 18 2023 - 8:00am
Battle lines drawn ahead of state election; city height limits a thing of the past

We need representation

Mark Rodda raises some important issues (NDL letters 16/01/23) and it would be nice to have a political representative who could advocate for state government funding to trickle out to our region. This week, our premier announced another $1 billion in roads spending to be allocated to the Western Suburbs of Sydney, that is on top of all the other money that has already been provided. Sounds like a lot of money doesn't it? Not when you compare it to the $63 billion that is being spent on Metro railway lines. While our local council is forced to pay to fix our roads, the councils in Sydney get the state government paying for it.

