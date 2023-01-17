Battle lines drawn ahead of state election; city height limits a thing of the past

Mark Rodda raises some important issues (NDL letters 16/01/23) and it would be nice to have a political representative who could advocate for state government funding to trickle out to our region. This week, our premier announced another $1 billion in roads spending to be allocated to the Western Suburbs of Sydney, that is on top of all the other money that has already been provided. Sounds like a lot of money doesn't it? Not when you compare it to the $63 billion that is being spent on Metro railway lines. While our local council is forced to pay to fix our roads, the councils in Sydney get the state government paying for it.
Wouldn't we all like to get our fair share of funding and couldn't the city go without that gravy train for just a little while? Personally, I am quite tired of hearing about new art galleries, new stadiums, new museums, new roads in new tunnels and new metro lines, all being built in Sydney. That is hundreds of billions of dollars that rural areas could have had a share in if only their local members advocated for it.
Andrew Brown, Nundle
It amazes me to see people in Tamworth complaining that a proposed apartment building in the centre of town will b e too high (Plans Shrink, Nov 9, 2022). Having spend most of my life in Sydney, the idea of people complaining about high building is rather funny.
It's like these people are anti-civilization and want Tamworth to remain a country town forever, that is just unrealistic. It's just natural that population grows and buildings get taller, towns become cities. This reminds me of reading history books on Tamworth and seeing that some people opposed street lights when they were first proposed. There are always people like that.
Daniel Peckham, Tamworth
When it comes to solar energy per capita and solar penetration in the energy market, Australia is number one in the world.
In 2021, nearly 16 per cent of our theoretical energy penetration was due to solar whereas in the US it was 4 per cent. Interestingly, most of our solar energy (70 per cent) is generated on roof tops, not solar farms. Despite this less than one-third of Australian homes have solar. In the local government area of Tamworth, just over one-quarter of dwellings have solar installations.
For other households, about half are rentals and, despite government financial assistance, landlords are slow to act. However, solar share schemes are now available to apartment owners.
For the remaining homeowners, the upfront cost can be off-putting, or their rooftop may not be suitable. Even though the payback time is only 3 to 5 years, the initial outlay is money some don't have. However, with cheap solar finance it's possible to be "cash flow positive" from day one where monthly energy savings are worth more than the cost of paying back the loan. This is especially true for businesses for whom installation is a tax deduction.
For those without suitable rooftops, it's now possible to source power through a "solar garden". The first of these is in Grong Grong, NSW and more are on the way thanks to the federal government program announced in the budget. Hopefully, in 2023, more Australians can access clean, cheap solar power.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
Marie Presley has died at the too young age of 54. She was an accomplished musician with gold records to her name, but every news report on TV and in the papers will mention her father when this should be about her.
People should be valued for what they do, not who their parents were or who they married, especially in this case. This notion applies to everyone although papers make too much of the family connections as has also happened recently with Harry and Meghan.
There is the saying that we should speak well of the dead and we should, but we should speak of them and them only.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne
Gregory Daly's (ND letters, 14/1) characterisation of the 77 per cent of surveyed Australians who firmly accept the reality of climate change as "demented" and "psychotic" needs to be challenged. Daly's reliance on the existence of seasons and then the lost Australian summer of 2022-23 to argue that global heating is an "illusion" suggests he may have missed a few facts. Like that, in spite of some brief, freakishly cold, weather, sometimes actually caused by weather patterns changed by polar region heating, the world is, on average, 1.1°C warmer than the late 19th century average.
However, it probably just means that Daly is part of the two percent of Australians who are doggedly determined to deny the reality of what is happening around us.
So, dear reader, you don't need to "visit a psychiatrist". Use the time instead to contact your MPs and financial institutions and push them to stop supporting new fossil fuel projects. (The Melbourne organisation Market Forces, winner of the 2022 international "green Nobel prize", the Goldman Environmental Prize, will help you.) Stay sane. Keep fighting.
Lesley Walker, Northcote
Scientific journal, Advances in Atmospheric Science, has recently reported that ocean heat recorded a new record high for the fourth year in a row in 2022.
They also reported that just in the last year the Planet's seas absorbed heat the equivalent to 100 times the World's total annual electricity production. More than 90 percent of excess heat trapped by greenhouse gas emissions is absorbed in the oceans.
Greenhouse gas emissions are created when fossil fuels are burned to create energy. Many Australian's hope that the Federal government will quickly call a halt to this horrific problem causing activity.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, South Australia
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.