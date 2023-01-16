Jake Packer is someone who doesn't like to commit to something unless he can fully commit to it.
Thus, after leading Narrabri to their first Central North premiership in six years last season, Packer was initially reluctant to take on the coaching role again for the upcoming season.
It wasn't that he didn't want to, but just with a few other things he had going on he didn't think he would be able to devote the time he needed to to the job.
But his passion for the club, and coaching, ultimately got the better of him in the end.
"Just thinking about it and talking to Coff (president Mick Coffey) about it we came up with a good sort of plan that allows me to do some stuff that I need to do this year but still gives me the time to get to training and get to games," Packer said.
"I'm happy that it worked out and excited for definitely one more year."
The fact that a few of the players that weren't going to play have decided to go around again was, he admits, a big factor, as was the opportunity to go back-to-back.
Last season new to the first grade coaching environment, he goes into this season wiser about what to expect and what is involved.
"I think it's more calming knowing that I'm going into the season with a season under my belt," he said. "I can be a bit more relaxed, and definitely won't bring the stress home with me."
As a side too there is that confidence that they've "been there and done it".
Acknowledging that this season will be "a lot harder", as is the case when you're the defending champions, Packer said they know that when they "do have that tough game" that they've "been there in the past and pulled through".
By the same token he knows they are going to have to evolve.
"What we put up last year isn't going to win this year, sides sort of know how we play so we just need to fine tune a few things. Not completely change everything but just fine tune some things," he said.
"We've got a number of players coming back, a number of new players starting, and a couple of players that have left so we're still going to have to get those combinations again in some areas."
The two biggest losses are breakaway Hamish Moore and prop Sam Spanton.
On the flip side Sam Kahl and Matt McDonnell have expressed their intent to lace up the boots again. Greg Melton is also back in town and keen to have a run.
Packer said there's also a few younger guys that didn't play last year that will this year.
"So there's a good mix of experienced players and youth coming through," he said.
He is planning to play as well as coach with the 100 game milestone not too many games away.
"In what capacity I don't know yet, I'll just do the pre-season and see where we're at," he said.
Due to play Roma as part of next month's Festival of Rugby, they started pre-season last week.
Packer was admittedly blown away by the roll-up with upwards of 30 players at both sessions. That's more than they were probably getting midway through last year, he said.
In other coaching appointments, Todd Farrer, Dylan Duncan and Chase Magner will coach second grade, and Peta Cox and Coffey the women.
