It was a Queensland double act as the 2022 Xtreme Bulls and Broncs tour champions were crowned following a night of high octane rough stock riding in Tamworth on Saturday night.
Mt Isa's Donovan Rutherfurd bucked his way to the No.1 bull rider buckle while Mitchell's Greg Hamilton rose to the occasion to finish on top of the bronc standings and build on his legacy.
He is the current Australian Professional Rodeo Association saddle bronc champion and holds the record for the most Xtreme Broncs event wins.
Trailing tour leader Brad Pierce by around 700 points heading into the Saturday night's finale, Hamilton's second place in the finals average with a collective score of 162.5 points saw him leapfrog the Tooma cowboy.
St George's Cameron Southern was the finals night winner with 164.5 points. It catapulted him from fourth going into the finals to second in the final season standings.
Pierce was third, and equal fourth on the night.
Southern had a great night also picking up fourth in the bull riding average.
The honours were shared between Dungog's Thomas Hudson and Katherine's Darcy McBean for their 85.5 in the long round, with none of the cowboys riding out the eight seconds in the final.
Rutherfurd didn't figure in the top six on the night but was still able to hold off the challengers.
In the invitational bareback, Luke Higgins backed up his win at Walcha the previous night with an 87.5 ride.
