The 10-day Tamworth Country Music Festival is in full swing and has been rated the second biggest country music festival in the world.
The vast number of visitors to the city brings significant tourism and economic benefits - and it also encompasses Tamworth Country Music Cup Day on Thursday.
Tamworth Jockey Club's general manager Michael Buckley said: "Tamworth and surrounding areas come alive for the famous Country Music Festival.
"Every entertainment venue in town has performers playing from 11am until late for the ten-day duration and the perfect escape from following bands during that period is to escape to the races!"
Tamworth Country Music Cup Day will have its own live music including entertainment by Freddie Bailey, a café and bar facilities as well as a kids' jumping castle.
The raceday is also a Racing NSW Country Showcase meeting offering $255,000 in prizemoney with the feature race the $30,000 Tamworth Country Music Cup, an open showcase handicap over 1200m.
Cody Morgan is likely to have a strong team on his home course with 17 gallopers nominated.
