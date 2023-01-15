The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Video
Watch

Cricket: Old Boys demolish Tamworth City United in T20 clash

By Zac Lowe
Updated January 15 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In recent weeks, Old Boys had made a habit of taking their foot off the gas right at the wrong moment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.